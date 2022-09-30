Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Shed Fire near Malvern – Baby dies

September 30, 2022 6:20AM EDT
Share
Shed Fire near Malvern – Baby dies

The State Fire Marshall’s office and Carroll County officials continue to investigate a fire in a shed near Malvern that killed a baby.
They have not confirmed the child’s identity but they do believe the little girl may be under a year old. The shed was on Alliance Road NW. A man and a woman who were in the shed at the time escaped. According to reports the three apparently were staying in the shed at times.
Fire officials say they are still investigating but they believe the fire was accidental.
The fire was reported at 4:17 a.m. Thursday.

Popular Posts

1

Bryce Dallas Howard Says Studio Execs Wanted Her To Lose Weight
2

Adam Levine Admits He “Crossed The Line” As More Accusers Come Forward
3

Brad Pitt Gets Into The Skincare Game
4

Behind-The-Scenes Of “Hocus Pocus 2”
5

Idris Elba Will Most Likely NOT Be James Bond For This Reason