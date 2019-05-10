Sheeran and Bieber Debut New Music

The wait is over. The new song from Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber called “I Don’t Care” has been released.

The single, which talks about romance in a good way, brings the two back together for a song for the first time since “Love Yourself” back in 2015.

The new single is Ed’s first new music since “Divide” from 2017.

How do you like their new song? Are you glad to hear Justin Bieber getting back to the music?