Sheriff Asking For Budget Increase To Add Personnel

(WHBC) – Stark County Sheriff George Maier is asking the Board of Stark County Commissioners for a budget increase to hire 11 additional personnel.

He says the majority of the new staff will be corrections officers working at the jail.

The sheriff says one staffing area they need to improve upon is in the kitchen.

“There’s about 15 inmates that work in the kitchen with kitchen staff and we really don’t have an officer assigned there the entire time, so it’s a higher risk factor.”

This is the time of year that county departments make their budget pitches to the commissioners, who set the budgets.

County leaders are looking at a $71 million budget for 2019, a 3 percent increase from this year.

Sheriff Maier says he’s asking for about a 7.5 percent increase in his budget for 2019.