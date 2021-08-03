      Weather Alert

Sheriff, Coroner, BCI Seek to Identify Man Found Dead in Pike Last Year

Aug 3, 2021 @ 5:01pm

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies want you to take a close look at the reconstruction of the face of an unidentified deceased man.

They hope to ID him.

A BCI forensic artist has fashioned a face out of clay, representing a man whose only remains were skeletal when he was found in Pike Township off Sandy Avenue SE in March of 2020.

The cause of death is undetermined, but the sheriff’s office says there was evidence of blunt force trauma.

Anyone with information should contact the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3823.

John Doe Demographics

Date Recovered: March 31, 2020

Gender: Male

Race/Ethnicity: Caucasian

Estimated Age Range: 30-50

Height: 5’1” – 5’9”

Weight: Unknown

Hair: Unknown (not recovered)

Eyes: Unknown

Clothing: Striped t-shirt (navy blue, yellow & white); black shorts; athletic shoes

SMT: Tattoos and scars are unknown. The subject likely had no teeth in life and may have previously suffered rib fractures that healed.

