Sheriff, Coroner Finally in Receipt of New County-Ordered Generators

October 21, 2022 4:52AM EDT
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Not that the lights were going to go out anytime soon.

But the Stark County Sheriff’s Office and the county Coroner’s Office are in receipt of new generators.

The new unit at the new coroner’s office can be installed right away.

But the generator at the jail will go in after a switch is delivered.

Both generators were ordered over a year ago.

Supply chain issues get the blame.

