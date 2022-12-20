Sheriff Provides for Bountiful Christmas with Arrest of ‘Grinch’, the ‘Real’ One

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office has assured that “one and all” will have a warm and bountiful Christmas.

That’s because they’ve arrested “the Grinch”, charging him with theft and breaking and entering.

No, not one of those porch pirate or other seasonal breaking and entering grinches.

But the real, green Grinch.

Apparently he took his thievery of all that is Christmas from Whoville to Massillon, where he appears in municipal court on Wednesday.

It’s all been an adventurous romp ever since the green hater of anything Christmas was named Fugitive of the Week on the department’s Facebook page.