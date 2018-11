(WHBC) – A sex offender was arrested after allegedly changing his name to get a job with a library.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office says Jason Michael Mazan, 34, of North Canton, was booked into jail on charges of not providing a change of address and obstructing justice.

Investigators say Mazan was a subcontractor for the North Canton Library and gained employment by changing his identity.

The sheriff’s office says the case remains under investigation.