Sheriff’s Office Conducting Sobriety Checkpoints

(WHBC) – The night before Thanksgiving is one of the most dangerous times of the year on the road for drunk driving.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office, along with other members of the OVI Task Force, will be conducting sobriety checkpoints Wednesday night on Belden Village Street and Everhard Road near Belden Village Mall.

Officers will be conducting roadside checks of drivers for signs of alcohol or drug impairment.

The sheriff’s office is letting the public know that it will be vigilant in detecting and arresting impaired drivers.

People are highly encouraged to plan for a designated driver before heading out.