Sheriff’s Office Warns Of Phone Scam

(WHBC) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office says someone is pretending to be from their office in an effort to scam residents.

The sheriff’s office says numerous people had received a call on Tuesday from someone who identified themselves as being a deputy with the sheriff’s office.

The scammer would tell the person they called that they needed to report to the jail to pay a bond for a warrant they had out for their arrest.

The sheriff’s office points out that they do not call and request funds or payments, and any similar calls should be reported to your local police or the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with questions can contact the sheriff’s office at 330-430-3800.