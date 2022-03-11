Sheryl Crow announces new album that'll accompany her upcoming documentary
Sheryl Crow isn’t just getting ready for her closeup for the upcoming SHERYL documentary from Showtime, she’s also readying an all-new album.
She announced Friday that, in tandem with her upcoming documentary, she’s releasing Sheryl: Music from the Feature Documentary. The project drops May 6 and will compile the Grammy-winner’s biggest hits, including “If It Makes You Happy,” “Soak Up the Sun, “All I Wanna Do, “Redemption Day” and many others. It’ll be released digitally and on a two-CD format.
In addition to her recognizable tracks, Sheryl: Music from the Feature Documentary comes packed with additional goodies such as deep tracks and three newly recorded songs. The album is now available for pre-order from the usual outlets.
SHERYL, the documentary, premieres tonight at SXSW starting at 6 p.m. ET. According to the press release, the doc “Navigates Crow’s seminal yet hard-fought musical career battling sexism, depression, perfectionism, cancer, and the price of fame – before harnessing the power of her gift.”
Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.