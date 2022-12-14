Sheryl Crow releases live performance to mark 10 years since Sandy Hook shooting

L-Sheryl Crow; R-Sandy Hook Promise co-CEO Mark Barden; In Plain View Entertainment

In 2017, Sheryl Crow released a song called “The Dreaming Kind” to benefit Sandy Hook Promise, a charity that was established after the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. Sheryl has just released another song benefiting the charity to mark the 10th anniversary of the shooting.

Sheryl recorded the track, a live version of “I Shall Believe,” from her debut album, at a benefit in Nashville last month with the Promise Band, led by Mark Barden, the co-CEO of Sandy Hook Promise. The charity educates and empowers youth and adults to prevent violence in schools, homes and communities.

The Nashville performance will be part of a 2023 documentary called A Father’s Promise, which is about how Barden co-founded Sandy Hook Promise after losing his son Daniel in the shooting and how he rediscovered his passion for music.

Sheryl has also teamed up with the social giving app Cauze, which has offered to match the first $50,000 in donations to Sandy Hook Promise. You can donate online now.

On December 14, 2012, 20-year-old Adam Lanza shot and killed 26 people at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Twenty were students between the ages of 6 and 7; six were adult staff members. It was the deadliest mass shooting at an elementary school in U.S. history.

