Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Shiloh Jolie Legally Drops Pitt From Her Last Name

August 20, 2024 11:07AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the 18-year-old daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, is now legally known as Shiloh Jolie.  Her sisters Zahara and Vivienne have also recently stopped using Pitt’s name.

After nearly a decade together, Pitt and Jolie have been at odds since Angelina filed for divorce in September 2016. Although they were declared legally single in April 2019, they have yet to settle their divorce, including a permanent custody arrangement for their minor children.

 

MORE HERE

Popular Posts

1

Noah Lyles Out With Covid, More Broken Records And A Men’s Basketball Nail Biter
2

Andy Grammer’s new album, ‘Monster,’ due out Oct. 4
3

Music Notes: Katy Perry, Billie Eilish and more
4

2024 Wish-A-Thon Photo Gallery
5

Turn the radio on, turn the radio up: Lisa Loeb’s “Stay (I Missed You)” hit #1 30 years ago