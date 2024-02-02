Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Shinedown shares live version of “A Symptom of Being Human”

February 2, 2024 1:00PM EST
Share
Atlantic Records

Shinedown has shared a live version of the band’s crossover hit “A Symptom of Being Human.”

The performance was recorded during the final stop of their 2023 Revolutions Live tour.

“Live music is such a part of who we are in Shinedown,” says frontman Brent Smith. “As we have said before, in this band we only have one boss, it just happens to be everybody in the audience. So, what better way to celebrate that connection than with a brand new live version of ‘A Symptom of Being Human.’ We hope you love it as much as we love you Shinedown Nation!”

You can listen to the live “Symptom” now via digital outlets.

“A Symptom of Being Human” is a single off Shinedown’s 2022 album, Planet Zero. In addition to going #1 on Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, where Shinedown holds the record for most chart leaders, “Symptom” hit #15 on the Adult Pop Airplay ranking.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

Win Date Nights For A Year
2

Mix 94-1's Madonnatage 2.0 - Win Madonna tickets!
3

Xavier's Fight Update From Jordan Miller
4

Justin Timberlake Unveils Release Date for New Song
5

New Artist Spotlight and Why Streaming Her Song Is Important