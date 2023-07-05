Shinedown tour raises $150,000 for American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Shinedown raised $150,000 for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention during the band’s spring Revolutions Live tour.

“We have been speaking out about mental health for two decades through our music and sharing our personal experiences,” the “Second Chance” outfit says. “Our appreciation for this incredible organization has grown year after year as we have witnessed the life-saving work that AFSP does and the resources it offers to address this urgent public health crisis that has far-reaching impacts on families and communities.”

The group adds, “Please remember — the world is a much better place with you in it.”

Shinedown launched the Revolutions Live tour in April in support of their 2022 album, Planet Zero. After a run of shows in July, Shinedown will kick off a fall leg of the Revolutions Live tour in September.

If you are in crisis or know someone in crisis, contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or by visiting 988lifeline.org. You can also contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.

