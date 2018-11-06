Shoot Out on I-77

It was more like the Wild West along a stretch of I-77 over the weekend: two men could face charges after the Summit County Sheriff’s Office says they fired guns at each other during an apparent road rage incident in the southbound lanes of the interstate between the South Arlington and Massillon Road exits… One of the drivers was struck by a bullet, but is expected to recover; there were even a woman and children in one of the vehicles… If you were driving in that area on I-77 at about 11 p.m. Saturday night, the sheriff’s office would like any information you can provide.