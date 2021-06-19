Shooting at a Gathering at an Akron Cemetery leaves 1 man Dead
Akron Detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred last night that left one man dead and
another injured.
Officers went to the area of the Mount Peace Cemetery on Aqueduct Street, after area residences reported hearing
several rapid fire gunshots.
Reportedly, multiple cars were pulling out of the cemetery and driving away at a high rate of speed as well as people running from the scene after shots rang out.
They found a 22-year old man with a gunshot wound – He was taken to the hospital where he died.
The second victim, a 21-year old man, sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and was
transported to the hospital in a private auto. The victim’s name is being withheld and his injury
is considered non-life threating.
A male suspect was taken into custody following a brief vehicle pursuit. During the pursuit, the
subject, who was a passenger in the fleeing vehicle, bailed from the car and was apprehended
after a short foot chase.
The driver and unknown occupants were able to elude police after the pursuit was stopped. Based on preliminary information gathered, there was a large gathering at the cemetery when someone began shooting.