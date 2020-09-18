Shooting at East/Firestone Football Game
Akron police are investigating a shooting incident at a high school football game last night. It happened around 8:00pm at the game between East and Firestone. Police say at some point during the game, an unknown suspect produced a handgun and fired shots after an argument with a 19-year-old victim. The male victim was shot in the arm. A 40-year-old woman was also shot in the leg. The victims were transported to Summa Health Akron City Hospital. Their injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.
The suspect was described as a black male, 17-20-years-old, wearing a tie dye colored shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes. He fled the scene in an unknown direction.
There were no known injuries to any of the players.
The investigation is ongoing at this time.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.
The Summit County Crimestoppers,
Call 330-434-COPS
Text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637
Callers can remain anonymous