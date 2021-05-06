      Weather Alert

Shooting At Idaho Middle School Injures Three, Student In Custody

May 6, 2021 @ 5:40pm

BOISE, Idaho (AP) – Authorities say a shooting at an eastern Idaho middle school has injured two students and a custodian, and a male student has been taken into custody.

The Jefferson County sheriff says the victims’ injuries aren’t believed to be life-threatening.

Police were called to the school around 9:15 a.m. Thursday, and multiple law enforcement agencies were on scene.

Students have been evacuated to a nearby high school in the small city of Rigby, which is about 95 miles southwest of Yellowstone National Park.

The attack appears to be Idaho’s second school shooting.

