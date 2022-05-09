Shooting at NE Canton Apartment Complex Kills One, Injures Another
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police are trying to identify suspects in a double shooting that took one life at the Victory Square Apartments early Sunday morning.
Police say 25-year-old Stanley Calhoun was found with a gunshot wound to the chest in the foyer of the complex.
He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
62-year-old Julia Williams was shot in the arm in the same incident.
Her injuries are not life threatening.
She was even able to call 911.
911 callers say people fired shots from a car passing by.
Canton police are trying to identify suspects.
That apartment complex is on Lippert Road just west of The O’Jays Parkway NE.