Our world is large, large enough to encompass just about the oddest things. Speaking of which!

Texas Police reported arriving at a Walmart, where they detained a woman who was found drinking wine out of a Pringles can while riding on a motorized shopping cart.

Drinking wine out of a Pringles can? Now if that’s not innovation I don’t know what is!

What are some of the oddest thing’s you’ve seen at Walmart?

Read more about the case here…