Shots Fired During Fight At Gas Station

(WHBC) – A fight in the parking lot of a Canton gas station began with fists flying and ended with bullets flying.

It happened at the BP at the corner of Market Avenue North and 12th Street NW at around 12:20 this afternoon.

Witnesses say two males got into a fight in the parking lot and one of them pulled out a gun and opened fire.

Both people then ran from the area.

Police responded to investigate.

It’s unclear if anyone was struck by the gunfire.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Canton Police Department.