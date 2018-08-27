Should Brides Wear White on Their Wedding Day?

Mandy Moore recently shared that she will NOT be donning a white gown for her second wedding. She recently told People magazine that a white wedding dress “…doesn’t feel the most me.”

Moore isn’t the first celebrity bride-to-be that opted out of a white wedding gown, and joins the trend of breaking from old wedding traditions. It has been debated for sometime if brides should always have to wear white on their wedding day. Some people who take the “white wedding dress” tradition to extremes, even suggest that women have to adhere to certain standards and life choices to even be ALLOWED to wear a white wedding dress.

But many are speaking out against the constant pressure brides face when it comes to the dress she chooses for her special day; that whatever dress she chooses is her choice!