Shows And Movies Leaving Netflix At The End Of The Year
New year, new stuff to watch? Not these! According to Entertainment Weekly, you won’t be able to watch these movies and shows in the new year on Netflix!
Leaving Dec. 1
Fast Color
Leaving Dec. 9
The Shack
Leaving Dec. 11
Manhunt: Unabomber
Leaving Dec. 14
Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 3-4
The Challenge: Season 12
The Challenge: Season 25
Merlin: Seasons 1-5
Teen Mom 2: Seasons 3-4
Leaving Dec. 15
The Danish Girl
Leaving Dec. 27
Instant Hotel: Season 1
Leaving Dec. 28
Shrek the Musical
Leaving Dec. 31
1BR
A Cinderella Story
A Clockwork Orange
A Little Princess
Blood Diamond
Blow
Blue Jasmine
Casino Royale
Chocolat
Eyes Wide Shut
I Love You, Man
Life as We Know It
Men in Black
Men in Black II
Men in Black 3
National Lampoon’s European Vacation
National Lampoon’s Vacation
New York Minute
Point Break
Police Academy
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
Want a look at what’s coming to the platform in December?