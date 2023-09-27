Shrek’s Swamp Is Now An Airbnb

Well this sounds fun! Airbnb is offering a weekend stay at Shrek’s Swamp in the Scottish Highlands! You can try to be the one to book it Friday, October 13th and it’s for a one or two-night stay for up to three guests. The trip is a quick turnaround…October 27-29. Photos included with the listing shows a pretty spot on recreation of Shrek’s home, complete with oversized furniture and roots growing down through the ceiling.

Guests will be able to light “earwax candles,” sit around a fire, and enjoy Donkey’s freshly-made waffles for breakfast. Oh and just like the movie, the bathroom is in an outhouse on the property and features a toilet, sink and shower. If you manage to land the limited-time booking, you’ll still be responsible for your own travel to Scotland.

