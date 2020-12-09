Shrimp Cocktail Dip

Picture this: it’s 1993. The Christmas Vacation VHS is playing on the TV, the women are wearing ugly Christmas sweaters in a non-ironic way and Grandma just put her famous shrimp dip on the counter. Life is good.
The retro shrimp dip is so fun and it brought back so many wonderful memories of Christmases past.
What you need:
1 8 0z block of cream cheese, softened
2 cans of mini shrimp, drained
1 bottle of cocktail sauce
1 bag of Bugles or other chip or cracker of your choice
What you do:
Spread cream cheese on a serving tray or plate (If you use a cheesy holiday platter, it tastes better)
Top the cream cheese with cocktail sauce (use about 1/2 to 3/4 of the bottle)
Spread the mini shrimp on top
I hope you enjoy this throwback family recipe this holiday season, ugly sweater optional!