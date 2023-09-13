Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Sia releases new song “Gimme Love,” announces new ‘Reasonable Woman’ album for 2024

September 13, 2023 1:34PM EDT
The “Unstoppable” Sia is back in full force.

She’s just released her new single “Gimme Love” and announced a new album. Called Reasonable Woman, it’ll be her first solo pop album in eight years. The album, including a limited-edition tangerine-colored vinyl version, is now available to preorder on her website.

The upbeat “Gimme Love” finds the artist singing, “Come now Do this just for me/I don’t ask for much/Gimme love, gimme love, gimme love, baby.”

In case you weren’t aware, Sia co-wrote two songs on Miley Cyrus‘ current album, Endless Summer Vacation: “Violet Chemistry” and “Muddy Feet.”

