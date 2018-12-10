‘Sierah’s Law’ Close To Becoming Law

(WHBC) – Ohio lawmakers have approved creation of a statewide database of violent offenders under legislation named for a murdered college student who was abducted while bicycling.

The bill named for Sierah Joughin, and known as “Sierah’s Law”, will take effect if it’s signed by Governor Kasich.

The database of people convicted of violent crimes would only be for law enforcement use.

Offenders would have to register when they’re released from prison.

James Worley, who was convicted of kidnapping and aggravated murder in Joughin’s 2016 death in Fulton County, had been convicted decades earlier of abducting another woman riding a bicycle.

He has been sentenced to death.

Joughin, from Metamora, Ohio, which is near the Michigan border in Fulton County, was riding her bike to her boyfriend’s house in 2016 when she was abducted.