Silk Sonic And Carrie Underwood Added To Grammy Performers
Silk Sonic, John Legend, Carrie Underwood and J Balvin with Maria Becerra were added to the lineup of performers for the 64th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday.
Silk Sonic (aka Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak) will open the show.
Previously announced Grammys performers are Jon Batiste, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, H.E.R., Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Nas, Olivia Rodrigo and Chris Stapleton.
Foo Fighters, who were previously announced as performers on the show, were not listed in the latest release.