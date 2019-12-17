Single Vehicle Accident Leaves Area of Canton without Power

CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An area of Canton was without power this afternoon following a one car accident. Canton Police say a car flipped completely over and crashed into a utility pole just past the intersection of Raff Road and Tuscarawas Street West just after 9:30 this morning.
AEP officials told authorities that 2,600 people lost power due to the crash. They announced that power was restored in that area just after 1 PM.
Canton Fire Battalion Chief Dan Reed says the driver was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Investigators are still searching to find out what caused the wreck.