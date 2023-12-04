Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Sisters Hilariously Confess To Their Late Mother

December 4, 2023 12:33PM EST
Sara and Katie’s mom, Karen, passed away in July last year of pancreatic cancer at the age of 63. She was a single mom of three after their dad died when they were little, so they said it was “us girls against the world.” Growing up, Karen taught her girls how to mow lawns and shovel snow while keeping them sassy in French braids and fun shopping trips.  

 

They said, “When something bad happened, Karen would say, ‘Let’s laugh about it and keep it moving.’ So it feels fitting that the girls get on Tik Tok and confess some hilarious things they learned in the year since mom passed.

