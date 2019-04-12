Sleep Surrounded By Your Favorite Foods Thanks To Amazon
By Sarah
|
Apr 12, 2019 @ 8:44 AM

Food shaped pillows and blankets are all the rage right now. If you’re no longer satisfied with these just in your belly, how about surrounding yourself with your favorite dishes.
Perfect for late night snacking, err, shopping, on Amazon right now you can purchase “realistic-looking” 60-inch round blankets imprinted with a giant cheeseburger, donut, or pizza.
Reviews for the $40 to $56 items, which come in take-out delivery style boxes, are pretty resounding.
“I folded into a slice and it makes me hungry!” said one, while another joked, “Super soft like a baby otter that so happens to look like a pepperoni pizza.”

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Feel Like A Kid In This Barbie Hotel Suite The Simpsons Launching On Disney+, All 30 Seasons To Be Available For Streaming Buffalo Wild Wings Selling “Dragon Fire” Wings For “Game Of Thrones” Amazon Could Be Listening To You RIGHT NOW Mars-Wrigley Interns Get Free Candy For A Year “Game of Thrones” Makeup Launched by Urban Decay
Comments