(WHBC) – Population figures for July of 2018 are out.

They show Stark County lost 500 people in the previous year, with the population at just over 371,500.

The loss is only .1%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Summit and Portage Counties showed slight gains over the last year.

Delaware County near Columbus grew by 4000 people or 2.1% in that period.

Cuyahoga County lost 4500 people.