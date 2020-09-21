Slow Down Your Weekends With Sunday Night Slow Jams
Do the weekends go by too quickly for you? Why not slow down and enjoy the last few hours before you jump into another hectic week?
Sunday Night Slow Jams with R Dub! brings the best slow jams to set the vibe for romance with some of your all-time favorites and new instant classics. It’s like a four-hour long slow dance at prom!
Listen to Sunday Night Slow Jams with R Dub! every Sunday night from 8p until midnight!
Find out more about the show and make your requests and dedications here