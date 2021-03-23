Slower Mail, Fewer Office Hours Part Of Postal Service Plans

      Breaking News
Mar 23, 2021 @ 4:23pm

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has announced plans to slow mail delivery standards and cut hours at some post offices as part of a 10-year strategy to stabilize the struggling agency. Details of the long-awaited plan come at a time of intense scrutiny on the U.S. Postal Service over persistent delivery delays under Dejoy, a major GOP donor who took over the agency last summer. The plan also includes a proposal to consolidate underused post offices, hinted at a potential postage rate increase and detailed investments in new delivery vehicles, among other things.

