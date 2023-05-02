Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Sly Stallone Is Doing Another “Cliffhanger” Movie

May 2, 2023 11:16AM EDT
Sylvester Stallone is 76-years-old, and he’s not shying away from action movies yet! He is set to star in a reboot of his classic 1993 action thriller, Cliffhanger. Stallone will be back as mountain climber and rescue ranger, Gabe Walker. Cliffhanger featured Stallone as Walker, who answers a fake distress call only to be greeted by international thieves in the midst of trying to find their stolen loot after a botched air heist.

This story will incorporate the Swiss Alps.

 

 

