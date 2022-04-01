Small Town Ohio Police Officer Killed While Trying to Stop Fleeing Vehicle
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – All three suspects are in custody after a western Ohio police officer was killed, in the effort to end a multi-county chase early Wednesday.
The pursuit started in Marion County north of Columbus, went west to near Lima, then ended in Medina County.
Officer Dominic Francis of the Bluffton Ohio Police Department was setting stop sticks on I-75 north of Lima.
He was struck by the fleeing vehicle.
No word on who the suspects are or where they’re from.
Flags are flying at half-staff in Ohio for the 42-year-old officer.
AG David Yost says the fallen officer’s valor will “never be forgotten”.