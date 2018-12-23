Smarter Sunday – Christmas Trees and Fruit

Decorating the Christmas tree is a popular family tradition, but did you know, it wasn’t always flickering lights that our trees were decorated with!

Decorated Christmas trees first appeared in Germany in the 17th century. During that time, plays that depicted stories in the Bible were popular and included the story of Adam and Eve.

Because there were no apple trees for use, fruits such as apples were hung upon evergreens. Centuries later, we transitioned to lights and ornament.

Though the tradition has changed, we’re not too far off, see that people still place pickles in their trees!