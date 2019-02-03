Smarter Sunday – Grammy’s History of Drama

This month while celebrating Black History Month and The Grammy’s just a few days away, lets take a look into how the two connect.

Did you know, in 1898 the Grammys presented the first ever award to the Best Hip Hop Performance. The winners: Will Smith and his partner Jazzy Jeff. Though the two were winners of the award. The Grammys refused to televise the award. In respose, Will boycotted the award ceremony.

Since then, (not including a slip-up in 2015) the Grammy’s have televised the Hip Hop Performance category! This year’s nominees include Cardi B, Drake, Travis Scott, Anderson Paak and Kendrick Lamar.

Who do you think will take it home this year?