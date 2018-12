A Christmas carol wouldn’t be so without the traditional “Jingle Bells” right? Well turns out James Lord Pierpont original wrote the song called “One Horse Open Sleigh” and performed it at his church’s Thanksgiving concert.

The song became such a hit that it was republished as what is now know as “Jingle Bells’! It was also the first song to be broadcaster from space!

Good thing they made it a Christmas tradition, don’t know too many Thanksgiving songs that were a hit..