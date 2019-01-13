Smarter Sunday – Must Have’s In Your Car

With winter approaching us late in the season, it’s easy to forget the precautions to avoid emergencies on the road.

Here are my five “must haves” in the trunk of your car, to get you through this year’s winter.

Sow Shovel – You never know when you’ll be digging yourself or someone else out Kitty Litter – This is actually going somewhere, trust me. Kitty litter or rock salt can help produce traction on your tires if you find yourself stuck in the snow Snack Pack – Keep a box or bag with non-perishable foods and drinks. Granola bars and water bottles are a great start Pair of Socks and Gloves – Keeping your body warm and dry is vital when facing issues in the snow Thick Blankets – Make use of the neglected blankets in your home

What are some of your must have’s to survive the Ohio winter?