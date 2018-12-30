Smarter Sunday – Odd New Years Eve Traditions

Christmas Eve us often met with traditions and so is New Years Eve! Whether it’s with a kiss at midnight or wearing a certain color, New Years is celebrated universally, but some countries have more than odd traditions.

In Bolivia, families bake cakes with hidden coins, and the member with the slice containing the coin is guaranteed luck in the upcoming year. Would be a shame if you swallowed it!

In a small village in Peru, New Years is met with a fist fight to settle differences between each other. Now that’s my kind of New Years Eve!

Estonians celebrate by eating seven different meals to ensure abundance in the upcoming year.

What are some of the weird traditions you have heard of?

