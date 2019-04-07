Ever wonder why drinking orange juice after brushing your teeth leaves a horrible taste in your mouth? Turns out there are two chemicals in toothpaste that cause the bitter unpleasant flavor.

The two chemicals that cause your toothpaste to get foamy, sodium lauryl ether sulfate (SLES) and sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS), suppress the receptors on your taste buds that perceive sweetness.

At the same time, SLES and SLS break down the phospholipids on the tongue that usually inhibit bitterness.

With the combination of both chemicals, the toothpaste suppresses you to taste for sweetness while it enhances bitter flavors. Making it a disaster of flavors for your breakfast.

In that case, it may be a better idea to brush your teeth after you eat!