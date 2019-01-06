Smarter Sunday – You Might Not Really Be Allergic

Do you think you have a food allergy, or do you KNOW you do?

In a recent study of 40,000 adults, only half of the adults had actually been diagnosed by a doctor. The other half were self diagnosed.

We’ve all been there, rushing to Web MD appointing ourselves as our own doctor with a PHD in Google. However, self-diagnosing allergies may not be all our fault, as studies concluded that not enough Physicians openly talk about allergies with their patients.

So next time you may think your allergic to grandma’s tuna casserole, check with your doctor!