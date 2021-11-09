      Weather Alert

Smellier than ever: Billie Eilish's new fragrance Eilish is out tomorrow

Nov 9, 2021 @ 2:00pm

Eilish™, the debut fragrance from Billie Eilish; Courtesy Parlux

Last month, Billie Eilish announced she was releasing her own fragrance “this fall.”  Now, we know when we can buy it: tomorrow.

On her socials, Billie announced that the scent, Eilish, will be available November 10. The vegan, cruelty-free perfume costs $68 and is available at BillieEilishFragrances.com.

“I wanted it to feel like a warm embrace. Like what it feels like to feel your blood rushing through you,” Billie said in a statement when the fragrance was first announced. “It’s a scent that I’ve been chasing for years and years and years. It’s my favorite smell in the world.”

And what, exactly is that smell?  According to a press release, Eilish has notes of sugared petals, mandarin, red berries, cocoa, vanilla, spices, musk and wood.  The bronze colored bottle, which looks like a woman’s upper torso cut off above the nose and below the breasts, is “inspired by Billie’s favorite parts of the body: the chest, neck, and collarbone.”

