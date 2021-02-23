Smucker Looking at Layoffs, No Numbers Provided Yet
ORRVILLE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The JM Smucker Company will be laying off some of its employees, saying changes in consumer behavior due mainly to COVID translate into growth in some areas but streamlining in others.
The company in a statement says conversations with impacted employees are ongoing.
The Orrville-based company employs 7000 people in 30 different locations.
Impacted employees will receive severance packages.
Here’s the company statement:
Consumer behavior has evolved rapidly in recent years. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused an even greater acceleration of change to consumer behavior. To address these behavioral shifts, we are accelerating the timing of plans to evolve our organizational structure and ensure our brand portfolio is positioned to meet changing consumer preferences. This includes reshaping our brand portfolio, investing in growing areas of the business, and streamlining our structure.
The adjustments to our structure unfortunately will result in North American employees leaving our Company. Since conversations are ongoing with employees, we will not be sharing any more details. Decisions that negatively impact any of our employees are always difficult to make and are only made after careful consideration. Transitioning employees will receive severance support.