Sneak Peek At Tom Cruise’s Craziest Movie Stunt Yet

January 1, 2023 4:51PM EST
Tom Cruise is famous for doing his own stunts and he loves to push the boundaries.

He’s been on top of the world’s tallest building, hung off an airplane, broken an ankle jumping off a building and not quite nailing the landing…

…and held his breath underwater for over 6 minutes.

For the latest “Mission:Impossible” movie, he’s going to drive a motorcycle off a cliff into a base jump. It’s taken years of preparation and training in skydiving and base jumping techniques.

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” hits theaters this July.

 

