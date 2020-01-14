      Weather Alert

Snoop Dogg & Dunkin To Create Plant Based Sandwich

Jan 14, 2020 @ 7:35am

Between Snoop’s lobster thermidor and his Dunkin sandwich, should we be calling him Chef Snoop?

TAGS
Based Beyond breakfast chris Dunkin meat plant Producer sandwich Sausage snoop dogg team together
Popular Posts
Submit Your Community Event
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Win $1000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card with SourceBook 2019!
Mix 94.1's Furry Friends! Kate Is a Sweet Girl Who's Been at the Shelter for 40 days!
Terms Of Use