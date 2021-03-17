Snoop Dogg Leaves Live Stream Running For Eight Hours
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 10: Snoop Dogg attends the FX's New Docu-Series "Hip Hop Uncovered" Los Angeles Premiere on February 10, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
We all make mistakes and this mistake by Snoop Dogg proves he’s just like everyone else. The rapper accidentally left his camera on after logging off of a Twitch live stream. He turned his console off but the camera stayed on for eight hours. Snoop’s followers were just hanging out talking amongst themselves when all of a sudden Snoop comes back in and notices that the camera is on and asks “Am I still streaming? I would hope not”.
Have you accidentally left your camera on after ending a Zoom call or livestream on social media?