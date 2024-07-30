Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Snoop Dogg Swims With Olympic Great Michael Phelps

July 30, 2024 12:17PM EDT
Source: YouTube

Because of course he did.

Snoop Dogg has been living his best side hustle life at the Olympics, being a torch bearer, cheering with family members of the men’s swim team, giving color commentary on badminton and now swimming with Olympic legend Michael Phelps.

