Snow Causing Crashes, Prompting Emergencies

(WHBC) – The snow that fell on Wednesday morning has prompted a few snow emergencies.

The Summit County sheriff has declared a Snow Emergency for Summit County.

Roads are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow.

Perry Township has also issued a Snow Emergency, meaning a no parking ban is in effect.

The parking ban is in effect until 8 a.m. Thursday.

The snowfall is making travel very hazardous.

There are reports of numerous accidents, so slow down and give yourself plenty of stopping distance.

Forecasters says snow will turn over to all rain in the afternoon.

For the list of schools and businesses affected by the snow click here.